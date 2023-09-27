1 coach rules himself out as candidate for Michigan State job

One coach has already ruled himself out as a potential candidate for the Michigan State head coach job.

The Michigan State job officially became available Wednesday when the Spartans fired Mel Tucker for cause. Michigan State plays in the Big Ten and has had plenty of success recently, with seven double-digit win seasons since 2010 and three AP top-10 finishes. They should attract some good candidates, but Chris Klieman says he won’t be in contention.

The Kansas State coach told Sirius XM’s “Big 12 Today” on Wednesday that he’ll be staying in Manhattan, Kansas.

“I’ll be sticking in Manhattan and will not be a candidate for that job,” Klieman said.

We asked @CoachKli on @SXMCollege Big 12 Radio about his name being mentioned for the Michigan State opening: His response: “I’ll be sticking in Manhattan and will not be a candidate for that job.”#EMAW — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 27, 2023

Klieman has been at Kansas State since Bill Snyder left after 2018. He has three winning seasons in four years and led the team to a No. 9 finish last season. His success led him to receive an eight-year, $44 million contract from Kansas State earlier this year.

Klieman had been mentioned by Bruce Feldman as a potential target for Michigan State, which helps explain his response.

With Michigan State moving on from Mel Tucker, who do the Spartans target to be their next head coach? Mike Elko? PJ Fleck? Sean Lewis? Lance Leipold? Chris Klieman? Here’s what we’re hearing about the MSU coaching search: https://t.co/EIWWsPmT11 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 18, 2023

Michigan State is 2-2 this season.