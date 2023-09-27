 Skip to main content
1 coach rules himself out as candidate for Michigan State job

September 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
A Michigan State helmet

Sep 4, 2015; Kalamazoo, MI, USA; General view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on field prior to a game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

One coach has already ruled himself out as a potential candidate for the Michigan State head coach job.

The Michigan State job officially became available Wednesday when the Spartans fired Mel Tucker for cause. Michigan State plays in the Big Ten and has had plenty of success recently, with seven double-digit win seasons since 2010 and three AP top-10 finishes. They should attract some good candidates, but Chris Klieman says he won’t be in contention.

The Kansas State coach told Sirius XM’s “Big 12 Today” on Wednesday that he’ll be staying in Manhattan, Kansas.

“I’ll be sticking in Manhattan and will not be a candidate for that job,” Klieman said.

Klieman has been at Kansas State since Bill Snyder left after 2018. He has three winning seasons in four years and led the team to a No. 9 finish last season. His success led him to receive an eight-year, $44 million contract from Kansas State earlier this year.

Klieman had been mentioned by Bruce Feldman as a potential target for Michigan State, which helps explain his response.

Michigan State is 2-2 this season.

