No, CJ Stroud did not disrespect Desmond Howard at Heisman Trophy ceremony

December 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
CJ Stroud by Desmond Howard

No, C.J. Stroud did not disrespect Desmond Howard during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night despite what one video clip would lead you to believe.

A video clip circulated on social media that appeared to show Stroud blowing past Howard after being introduced as a Heisman Trophy finalist during Saturday night’s ceremony in New York City.

Some thought that was evidence of Stroud slighting Howard, who was a college star at rival Michigan and won the 1991 Heisman Trophy.

But a closer look shows that Howard wasn’t looking when the Ohio State quarterback went by. Stroud stopped for a moment before moving on.

Howard made some headlines last year after jabbing the Buckeyes during the ceremony. Things heated up earlier in the week when former Buckeyes quarterback chirped Howard via Twitter.

Try and make something out of this if you want, but don’t say that Stroud was trying to disrespect Howard, because that’s not what happened.

CJ StroudDesmond Howard
