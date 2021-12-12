CJ Stroud still sore over holding penalty call in Michigan loss

CJ Stroud is still sore over a holding penalty call during Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.

Stroud was one of the four finalists at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York on Saturday night. He conducted media interviews during his time in New York and was asked whether he had a “Heisman moment.”

The sophomore quarterback feels he was robbed of his Heisman moment by a holding call.

“It didn’t count, it got taken away because it was a holding call, but I had a good run against a Michigan at the end of the game,” Stroud said this weekend, via Buckeye Scoop. “I feel like if that would have counted maybe the momentum of that and I think that kind of got my team up off the feet and gave us some juice. I feel like maybe that counted. We could have come back, but I mean I think that would have been it.”

Ohio State was down 35-20 and had a 2nd-and-10 at the Michigan 15 with just over five minutes left in the game. Stroud scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty.

Petit-Frere did not have one of his better games, it’s safe to say, but this holding call that wiped out Stroud’s scramble for a TD was weak. pic.twitter.com/Tfyf1bhtrb — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) November 30, 2021

Ohio State still scored three plays later to make it 35-27, but Stroud didn’t like the penalty call on his run and is still bothered by it. The Buckeyes were unable to stop Michigan on the ensuing possession and ended up losing 42-27.

Maybe Stroud will use the penalty and losing result as motivation to turn in an even better season next year. Michigan sure is giving them plenty of bulletin-board material.