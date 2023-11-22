CJ Stroud calls out Michigan ahead of rivalry game

Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud was ready and willing to trash-talk the Michigan Wolverines ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game.

Stroud, now starring for the Houston Texans, sent a clear message about his confidence in the Buckeyes to beat Michigan on Saturday. He is also hopeful that the Wolverines will not be stealing any signals this year.

Lol. CJ couldn’t help himself here pic.twitter.com/taEztLmott — Ben Koo (@bkoo) November 22, 2023

“I’m very confident, man,” Stroud said on “Inside the NFL.” “I’m really proud of those guys. I know that they’re going to go up there and fight their tails off. Hopefully they don’t steal no signals this time.”

This is, of course, a reference to the sign-stealing scandal that has been the talk of college football in recent weeks. Ohio State fans are already zeroing in on that narrative ahead of the game.

Michigan and Ohio State both enter Saturday’s game unbeaten. Stroud, who went 0-2 against the Wolverines as a starter, will want to see his former team break that losing streak.