Clemson DB Lannden Zanders knocked out for the season on this hit

Not only did Clemson lose to Georgia 10-3 on Saturday, but they also lost one of their defensive backs for the season.

Safety Lannden Zanders reinjured his shoulder trying to make a tackle on Kendall Milton. Zanders went down hard after the collision.

When you take on @therealkmilt 1 v 1 you end up having to tap out. pic.twitter.com/DAgol7uBfx — Doug Wilkins (@zumadawg) September 5, 2021

Zanders had been dealing with that shoulder injury going back to last year and reinjured it. Now he needs surgery.

As @LarryWilliamsTI and @MattOnClemson have reported, Dabo Swinney said on his radio show tonight that Lannden Zanders is done for the year. Venables confirmed this morning that he re-injured the same shoulder he hurt last year but didn't say anything beyond that. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 7, 2021

The junior shared an optimistic message on Twitter despite his injury and believes he will be even better next year.

Did not picture this season ending this way for me. I love the adversity and doubters. I will be a better version of my self next year, time will tell. Jeremiah 29:11. — Lannden Zanders (@LanndenZanders3) September 7, 2021

Zanders had 25 tackles in 10 games last season. That’s a tough break for him and Clemson.