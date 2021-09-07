 Skip to main content
Clemson DB Lannden Zanders knocked out for the season on this hit

September 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lannden Zanders

Not only did Clemson lose to Georgia 10-3 on Saturday, but they also lost one of their defensive backs for the season.

Safety Lannden Zanders reinjured his shoulder trying to make a tackle on Kendall Milton. Zanders went down hard after the collision.

Zanders had been dealing with that shoulder injury going back to last year and reinjured it. Now he needs surgery.

The junior shared an optimistic message on Twitter despite his injury and believes he will be even better next year.

Zanders had 25 tackles in 10 games last season. That’s a tough break for him and Clemson.

.

