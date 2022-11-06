Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again

Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position.

For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing.

Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when they made the switch from Uiagalelei to Klubnik. The move worked, and Clemson pulled out a 27-21 victory.

On Saturday in South Bend, Clemson was being shutout by Notre Dame 14-0 and made a switch from Uiagalelei to Klubnik late in the third quarter. On his first pass attempt of the game, Klubnik was intercepted, setting up an easy touchdown for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame took a 21-0 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Tigers sent Uiagalelei back into the game. He proceeded to move the ball down the field as his Tigers were desperate, but then he threw a pick-six to put his team down 28-0.

Dabo insisted after the Syracuse game that Uiagalelei was the team’s starting quarterback. He rationalized the benching as a great player having an off day. But this marked two straight games for Clemson where Uiagalelei had to be benched.

Swinney has to realize at this point that Uiagalelei can’t get the team where they want to be.