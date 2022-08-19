College football adds ‘Kenny Pickett Rule’

College football has added some new rules for the 2022 season, including one implemented in response to a play from Kenny Pickett.

The National Football Foundation circulated published a memo on Thursday to remind people of rule changes to college football.

The rules include:

– Limitations on cut blocks to inside the tackle boxes

– Defensive holding triggers an automatic first down

– Illegal touching now includes loss of down

– Kenny Pickett Rule

The Kenny Pickett Rule specifies that a ballcarrier is ruled down the moment he starts a feet-first slide.

The rule came in response to Pickett scoring a touchdown in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest by faking a slide on a scramble. Once Pickett began to act like he was sliding, the defense gave up. Pickett took advantage of this courtesy from the defense in a way that is now illegal.

In addition to the aforementioned rule changes, there will now be an investigation process regarding teams suspected of having players fake injuries. There will also be appeals for the carryover penalty when players commit targeting infractions in the second halves of games.

H/T Football Scoop