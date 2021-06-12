Here is how much money college football could make through playoff expansion

Much will be made about how an expanded College Football Playoff could lead to more access and parity for schools, but a new figure shows the real motivation behind the move.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, a private projection from a specialized firm indicates that the expanded playoff could generate between $600 million and $2 billion in new revenue for the NCAA. The figures are based in part on the recent rights increases in media rights deals negotiated by the NBA, NHL, and SEC.

It’s not completely clear how much of that will funnel down to schools, and what share conferences would get. Still, it’s obvious there would be a major windfall for a number of conferences in an expanded format.

A special committee has already laid out what an expanded playoff might look like, which you can read about here. Whatever the case, expansion seems to be inevitable at this stage.