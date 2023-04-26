Colorado responds to claim they are withholding film from transfers

Colorado issued a statement on Wednesday to address the talk of them withholding film from players looking to transfer.

On Tuesday, former Buffaloes tight end Zachary Courtney tweeted that he would not be able to provide practice film to interested schools due to a policy from Colorado’s head coach.

“For the coaches who are trying to recruit me. I am sorry but I will not be able to get y’all my film from my practices last season since I am not allowed to have it because the head coach at CU won’t allow it. This is very unlucky and if you have any questions just text me!” Courtney wrote.

After the tweet received attention, Courtney clarified that he wasn’t trying to take a shot at Deion Sanders.

Again this is not a shot at Deion I just wanted coaches to know I have no film for them!! — Zachary Courtney (@ZacharyCourtn11) April 25, 2023

Courtney was a three-star tight end recruit who was part of the school’s 2022 recruiting class, meaning he was from the previous regime. He is part of the massive exodus of previous players who are leaving the program to make room for new players under Sanders.

Courtney’s tweet led to negative publicity for Sanders, which led Colorado to address the situation.

“Colorado is happy to provide all game film and any practice film prior to spring 2023 to any student-athlete and institution upon request,” the school said in a statement.

Game film is accessible to any coach, but many of the young players leaving Colorado, like Courtney, did not play in any games last season. So coaches are requesting practice film of those players.

Have done some reporting around this today. Several young Colorado players in the portal didn't play last fall and only have practice film to show. Coaches want that film and so far, some have been denied access. Situation could be resolved soon, but unfortunate and unnecessary. https://t.co/xR8qmv2AYj — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 26, 2023

Some programs are protective over practice film, and it sounds like Sanders does not want practice film from the spring to be released. But the school now says they are ready to make accomodations for 2022 practice film.