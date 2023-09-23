 Skip to main content
Colorado players disrespect Oregon logo ahead of kickoff

September 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado players were not afraid of making a disrespectful move upon arriving in Eugene for Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks.

Buffaloes players could be seen walking on Oregon’s midfield logo at Autzen Stadium as they prepared for kickoff, with video even showing Colorado safety Trevor Woods going out of his way to stomp on it.

Colorado has fully embraced the disrespect narrative under Deion Sanders, but they might be playing with fire here. Shedeur Sanders and his teammates have made clear that they take it personally when opponents pull moves like this on them. Oregon may see this and react the same way.

Playing at Oregon will definitely be Colorado’s toughest test yet this season. They have been preparing as best they can, but they may not be helping their own cause here.

