Colorado players disrespect Oregon logo ahead of kickoff

Colorado players were not afraid of making a disrespectful move upon arriving in Eugene for Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks.

Buffaloes players could be seen walking on Oregon’s midfield logo at Autzen Stadium as they prepared for kickoff, with video even showing Colorado safety Trevor Woods going out of his way to stomp on it.

Colorado players had no problem stepping on Oregon's logo when they arrived in Eugene. Buffaloes S Trevor Woods even stomped on it 👀 🎥 @DeionSandersJr | @WellOffForever pic.twitter.com/uMm5TNyaw0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 23, 2023

Colorado has fully embraced the disrespect narrative under Deion Sanders, but they might be playing with fire here. Shedeur Sanders and his teammates have made clear that they take it personally when opponents pull moves like this on them. Oregon may see this and react the same way.

Playing at Oregon will definitely be Colorado’s toughest test yet this season. They have been preparing as best they can, but they may not be helping their own cause here.