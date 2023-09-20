Colorado preparing for Oregon with loud music at practice

The Colorado Buffaloes will have perhaps their biggest test of the season when they face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The Buffs are already preparing for what will likely be a difficult environment at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video made by his Well Off Media brand to YouTube on Tuesday. The video captured some of the speeches Deion Sanders has been making to his team this week. The video also showed Colorado practicing ahead of their game with the Ducks. Loud music was playing throughout the practice, including the Oregon fight song.

Coaches/equipment staff are blasting stadium music and the Oregon fight song during practice. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/770VlecK0w — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) September 19, 2023

Colorado enters the game 3-0 and ranked No. 19 in the country by the AP. The Buffs will not have two-way star Travis Hunter available for the game as he recovers from an injury suffered against Colorado State.

Colorado enters the game as a 21-point underdog, which is a position Sanders probably enjoys.