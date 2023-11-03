Connor Stalions fired by Michigan reportedly after not cooperating

Connor Stalions’ employment at Michigan officially has come to an end.

Stalions was fired by Michigan, Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel first reported on Friday.

The firing of Stalions comes two weeks after he was suspended by the school with pay after being named as the leader of an alleged illegal sign-stealing operation.

Nicole Auerbach reports that Stalions was fired after refusing to cooperate with any internal or external discussions or investigations.

There is speculation that Stalions did not cooperate with any investigations or discussions due to legal advice he was following.

According to his since-deleted LinkedIn profile, Stalions served as a volunteer assistant for Michigan’s football team from May 2015-May 2022. He was hired as football analyst last year.

Stalions’ LinkedIn profile said that he enrolled at the Naval Academy and was a student assistant for the Midshipmen from 2013 to 2016. Stalions was then commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps in 2017 and worked his way up the ranks before retiring in May 2022, the same time he was formally hired by the Wolverines.

Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to football games of many upcoming Michigan opponents for the purpose of video recording their signals. Stalions then allegedly hired non-Michigan affiliated people to use the tickets to record video, which was later shared with Stalions/Michigan. That video to help decipher opponents’ signs, making the Wolverines extremely well-prepared when they faced those teams in games.

Though that type of illegal scouting activity was said to have been done by third parties, a new rumor circulated this week saying that Stalions may have been on the Central Michigan sideline for a game early this year at Michigan State, which was a future Michigan opponent. Scouting upcoming opponents in-person is against NCAA rules, as is using video to record opponents’ signals.

Both the Big Ten and NCAA are investigating the allegations against Michigan.