Dabo Swinney has bold take on Clemson’s future after upset win

November 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dabo Swinney on the sidelines

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney questions the side judge after a replay during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was in a great mood after his team pulled off an upset of Notre Dame on Saturday, and he made a pretty bold promise during his postgame interview.

Clemson’s defense held on for a 31-23 win to move the Tigers to 5-4 on the season. After the game, Swinney acknowledged that things have been rough so far, but that the best is yet to come for his program.

“I know we’re down and everybody’s throwing dirt on us, but if Clemson’s a stock, you better buy all you frickin’ can buy right now,” Swinney said.

Clemson is definitely down. They came into Saturday’s game unranked at 4-4, and they were clear underdogs against Notre Dame. Swinney has even been taking extensive heat from some of his own fans lately, so this had to feel good for him.

One win does not change how disappointing the Tigers have been, and the underlying issues are still there. Many feel that Swinney needs to make some fundamental philosophical changes to keep his program near the top of the sport, and until there is evidence of that, people may still be reluctant to buy.

