Dabo Swinney gets massive new contract from Clemson

Dabo Swinney’s season got off to a great start with Clemson’s blowout win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, and things are now going even better for the head coach.

Clemson’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved a new contract for Swinney that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. The $11.5 million average annual salary places Swinney second among college football coaches behind only Nick Saban.

Clemson has approved a new contract for Dabo Swinney: 10 years, $115 million for an $11.5M average. It puts Swinney back to second nationally behind Saban – the latest in this wave of coaching contract enhancements that started last fall with the Mel Tucker deal. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 8, 2022

Swinney, 52, has been the head coach at Clemson since 2009. He has led the Tigers to two national championships and seven ACC titles. Clemson has won at least 10 games in 11 straight seasons.

Swinney last signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in 2019. The new deal puts him ahead of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Clemson lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs during the offseason, so Swinney should waste no time earning his raise. He appeared to take on a bigger role with calling plays on Monday, which even led to some funny memes.