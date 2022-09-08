 Skip to main content
Dabo Swinney gets massive new contract from Clemson

September 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dabo Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dabo Swinney’s season got off to a great start with Clemson’s blowout win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, and things are now going even better for the head coach.

Clemson’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved a new contract for Swinney that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. The $11.5 million average annual salary places Swinney second among college football coaches behind only Nick Saban.

Swinney, 52, has been the head coach at Clemson since 2009. He has led the Tigers to two national championships and seven ACC titles. Clemson has won at least 10 games in 11 straight seasons.

Swinney last signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in 2019. The new deal puts him ahead of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Clemson lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs during the offseason, so Swinney should waste no time earning his raise. He appeared to take on a bigger role with calling plays on Monday, which even led to some funny memes.

