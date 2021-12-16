Dabo Swinney has suggestion to fix transfer issues in college football

Dabo Swinney has made it known that he feels there are a lot of issues within college football at the moment, and he thinks the new transfer rules are one major problem.

Swinney was asked for his thoughts on the transfer portal this week, and he referred to it as “chaos.” The Clemson coach proposed an idea that he believes would place more of an emphasis on education.

Dabo, on the transfer portal: "It's chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now." Calls for the return of one-year sit for transfers, and get that year back upon graduation. "Keep the focus on graduation/education." — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 15, 2021

Swinney thinks the NCAA should revert back to having transfer players sit out a year unless they have graduated. Once the player graduates, he thinks they should then be given the year of eligibility back.

That probably isn’t going to happen. The flip side of the argument is that coaches and universities are making massive profits from student-athletes, so those players should be given more freedom.

Swinney doesn’t seem to like change. He isn’t a fan of the new transfer rules, and he also has been vocal in opposing changes to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for him, that is coming next.

