Dabo Swinney weighs in on Trevor Lawrence possibly returning to Clemson

Will Trevor Lawrence spurn the chance to be a top draft pick and return to Clemson in 2021? It’s been a hot topic of conversation lately, fueled in part by Lawrence himself.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney offered his own opinion on Thursday. Swinney said he didn’t expect Lawrence back for his senior season, but knew better than to rule it out entirely.

“I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do,” Swinney said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “But I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did.”

There is precedent for Clemson players staying longer than expected. In addition to the Wilkins example, running back Travis Etienne stuck around for his senior year despite expectations that he’d turn pro. Lawrence has left the door open to doing it himself, which is why Swinney is talking about it at all.

One possible motivator might be avoiding the New York Jets, who are favored to land the top pick. Some have advised the Clemson quarterback to do just that, but Lawrence has said that’s not a consideration.