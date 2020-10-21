Ex-Pro Bowler says Trevor Lawrence should return to Clemson if Jets get top pick

The New York Jets appear to be well on their way to earning the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the season ended today, Trevor Lawrence would almost certainly be a Jet. One former Pro Bowler thinks the Clemson star should avoid that situation by any means necessary.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White told Brian Giuffra of The Big Lead this week that Lawrence should return for his senior season at Clemson if the Jets get the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“If I’m Trevor Lawrence and the Jets finish with no wins, I just go back to Clemson,” White said. “I don’t want any part of that organization. … If the Jets get the first pick, don’t go. Just stay in college and just enjoy your time, man, because it would be awful for you to get drafted by the Jets.”

White said his advice is not based solely on what has gone on in New York this season. He feels the Jets are simply horrible at drafting offensive players and would set Lawrence up to fail.

“They do not know how to put anything together over there as far as quarterbacking, as far as weapons around the quarterback, as far as anything that has to do with offensive things,” White added. “They can draft defensively and they do a hell of a job on that side of the ball. As far as offense, that team is just bad at picking players.”

Lawrence would obviously be taking a risk if he returned to Clemson next year. His stock can’t get any higher, so he would really stand nothing to gain from a business perspective.

The one thing the Jets can potentially sell Lawrence on is a new head coach. The team has been awful offensively under Adam Gase (as you can see from these stats), and it seems extremely likely that he will be fired before the 2021 season. That may give Lawrence some hope even if the Jets continue down their troubling path.