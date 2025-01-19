5-star recruit made absolutely insane catch

Dakorien Moore is viewed by many as the best wide receiver in the 2025 class, and you only need to watch one jaw-dropping play to understand why.

Moore, a consensus 5-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, played for Team Makai in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl on Friday night. The Oregon commit made possibly the best one-handed catch you will ever see during the fourth quarter to lift his team to a 28-21 victory.

Moore jumped up between two defenders and somehow hauled in a deep pass using only one arm. He then juked a couple of defenders and scampered down the sideline into the end zone.

5 star recruits are out of hand these days… Dakorien Moore just OBJ’d two defenders for a touchdown

pic.twitter.com/lk9kHcPnYi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 18, 2025

You can see another angle:

Oregon Five-Star Plus+ WR signee Dakorien Moore makes an absurd one-handed catch over two defenders and STILL finds his way to the end zone (: @SSchraderOn3)https://t.co/tyKWLTnSC8 pic.twitter.com/VvM4teZr5f — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 18, 2025

Moore is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in Texas and No. 4 player at the position in the country, according to 247Sports.

Only a select few players in the country would be able to make a play like that. Moore seems poised to live up to the hype surrounding him and then some.