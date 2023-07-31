Dan Lanning torches Colorado over Pac-12 exit

Oregon coach Dan Lanning will not miss Colorado as a Pac-12 member.

Lanning torched Colorado’s contributions to the Pac-12 — or lack thereof — on Monday when asked about the school’s upcoming move to the Big 12, pointing out that the school did not exactly have much success in the league in their decade-plus as a member.

Dan Lanning on Colorado leaving Pac-12: “Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference.” — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 31, 2023

“Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference,” Lanning said.

Lanning is not actually wrong. The Buffaloes only made two bowl games as a Pac-12 member and posted a losing record in 10 of their 12 seasons. Of course, that may be about to change in a big way, so the move may prove to be more impactful than it looks at first glance.

Entering his second season as Oregon coach, Lanning may want to tread lightly. After all, there have been plenty of rumors suggesting that the Ducks may not be entirely committed to the Pac-12 themselves.