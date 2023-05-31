 Skip to main content
Colorado gets major billing in FOX TV schedule release

May 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 1-11 season, so they would not see much national television exposure under normal circumstances. Deion Sanders, however, has things looking quite different in 2023.

FOX Sports announced its “Big Noon” schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and the Buffaloes feature prominently. Colorado will be part of the first two “Big Noon” games of the season, first at TCU in Week 1 and then when they host Nebraska in Week 2. FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show will be on-site for both games, meaning they will make the trip to Boulder for Week 2.

This is just more evidence that Sanders’ Colorado team is going to be a hot ticket. The new coach has immediately brought national attention to the program, not to mention a major infusion of talent. While Sanders’ methods are certainly controversial, there is no question that Colorado is getting national attention for the first time in decades.

If Colorado’s spring game is any indication, expect Boulder to be rocking for that Week 2 game.

Colorado Football
