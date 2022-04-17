Miami fans booed during Hurricanes’ spring game

The Miami Hurricanes held their spring game on Saturday and already fans are getting a bit antsy. No more than a few series into the scrimmage, the boos began to reign down on Miami players.

The frustration stemmed from several dropped passes that came off the arm of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Some boos at UM spring game after several dropped passes thrown by Van Dyke — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 16, 2022

Wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith was the first to draw ire when he dropped a would-be 45-yard completion. Running back Henry Parrish and slot receiver Xavier Restrepo then followed that up with a pair of drops of their own before wide receiver Frank Ladson, a Clemson transfer, capped things off with a drop in the endzone.

“When you have a quarterback like [Tyler Van Dyke], you have to find a way to get them the ball,” head coach Mario Cristobal said, via the Miami Herald. “We must find a way to come down with those passes.”

The good news is that Miami was very shorthanded on Saturday. Upwards of 16 players who are expected to see significant snaps this season did not participate, which led to mismatches on the field. The lack of rapport didn’t help, either.

Miami still has plenty of time to clean things up before the season begins. And they hope this case of the dropsies is little more than a speedbump on the road.

If it’s not, they can expect to hear a lot more booing.