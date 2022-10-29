Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace

Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing.

Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.

Digging Coach Deion Sanders' stadium necklace, especially with it right behind him pic.twitter.com/LLVVejOoef — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2022

That is nice and exemplifies the swag Sanders has shown throughout his career.

Sanders became the head coach at Jackson State before the 2020 season. His teams have gone 22-5 and they entered Saturday’s game against Southern 7-0.