Deion Sanders weighing foot procedure that could lead to amputation

Deion Sanders had two toes amputated in late 2021 from a foot issue that stemmed from his playing days, and he is contemplating another procedure that could potentially cost him even more.

Sanders discussed his ongoing foot problems with various doctors in a YouTube video posted by “Thee Pregame Show,” which is a channel that follows the Colorado football program. In the video, Sanders explains that he lives with constant pain and wants to undergo a procedure to have one of his toes straightened.

The group of doctors, which included orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Hunt, vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and vascular surgeon Dr. Max Wohlauer, explained that there are serious risks associated with the procedure Sanders wants.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs said. “He could lose the foot. It’s a risk.”

Sanders said he is fully aware of the risks considering he has already lost two of his toes.

“Well, I know what risks are. I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand,” the Hall of Fame defensive back said.

You can hear more of the conversation below:

Sanders hinted a while back that his foot complications stemmed from not following doctors’ orders. At one point, doctors feared he might lose his entire leg.

It is unclear if Sanders plans to undergo another procedure. If he does, it would happen during the offseason. The 55-year-old is heading into his first season as the head coach at Buffalo.

H/T Sports Illustrated