Report: Deion Sanders targeting Hall of Famer for Colorado coaching staff

Deion Sanders is still proceeding like he will be coaching the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, and a new report suggests he wants to add a Pro Football Hall of Famer to his coaching staff.

Sanders is targeting Marshall Faulk as his new running backs coach, according to Brian Howell of BuffZone. Faulk and Sanders worked together at NFL Network for over a decade before Sanders embarked on a coaching career.

Faulk has no formal coaching experience, though he has been linked to one college job before. His resume as a player is as good as anyone’s, with 12,279 rushing yards in an illustrious 12-year NFL career.

Despite reports linking him to an NFL job, Sanders still appears to be focused on his current position. That may provide some encouragement for Colorado. This is also another reminder of what makes Sanders different from most of his peers. Even at the college level, he can attract huge names to his coaching staff that recruits and transfers will want to play for.