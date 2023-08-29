Deion Sanders responds to harsh criticism of Colorado’s roster

Deion Sanders has been tasked with turning things around at Colorado, and one college football analyst feels the coach does not have nearly a good enough roster to accomplish that in Year 1. Coach Prime seems to disagree with that assessment.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill shared some of his thoughts on Colorado during an interview with the “The Next Round” podcast that was released Monday. Luginbill said he believes the Buffaloes may have the worst roster in college football.

“We’re gonna finally see through all the hoopla and all the hype going into the offseason with Deion Sanders at Colorado, it does not mask the fact that they don’t have the players on that roster,” Luginbill said. “You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football? It may be Colorado.”

Luginbill acknowledged that Colorado has a good quarterback in Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders. He also said the Buffaloes have some NFL-caliber players at other positions, but he believes they are “so devoid of talent up front on both sides of the ball” that they won’t be able to keep Sanders upright.

Sanders caught wind of the comments and responded with an Instagram comment.

Coach Prime responds to Tom Luginbill's comment on Colorado's roster (via @NextRoundLive) pic.twitter.com/vgoJpHRSW7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2023

“Wow! Have u been here to see any of the talent live?” Sanders wrote.

Sanders openly pushed out players that he did not feel were good enough from the moment he arrived in Boulder. He has replaced many of them with high-profile recruits from the transfer portal. Many prominent people across college football have been critical of that approach.

Of course, all that will matter is whether Sanders can win. He has inherited a team that went 1-11 last season, so administrators probably are not going to demand immediate results. Fans and analysts might, of course.