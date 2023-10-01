Deion Sanders has message for Shedeur doubters

USC quarterback Caleb Williams looked like the best player on the field during his team’s matchup against Colorado on Saturday. But Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders arguably matched him step for step.

Williams, projected to go first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 406 yards with 6 touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 48-41 win at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Sanders was not far behind with 371 passing yards and 4 touchdowns of his own, including two crucial TDs in the fourth quarter to give the Buffaloes a chance at a comeback.

Despite the Buffaloes’ comeback bid falling short, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke candidly on his son Shedeur’s elevated level of play. Coach Prime called Shedeur a perennial winner at every level. The elder Sanders, speaking as Shedeur’s coach and not his father, also had a message for the Colorado QB’s doubters.

“The kid can flat-out play,” said Sanders. “I know a lot of people doubted him and said I just thrusted [sic] him into the starting position. What do they call it, nepotism or whatever? All of you should just look in the mirror and just slap what you see.”

"All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see." Deion Sanders calls out the people that doubted Shedeur Sanders 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/l02f6QYjat — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 30, 2023

Despite Colorado’s back-to-back losses, Shedeur Sanders has arguably outperformed expectations most had on him coming into the season. The 21-year-old has thrown for 1,410 yards with 11 touchdowns across 5 games thus far this season. He’s also proven to be a poised decision-maker in big spots for the Buffaloes.

Colorado will have a chance to snap their 2-game losing streak next Saturday against Arizona State.