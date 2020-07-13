Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur announces commitment to FAU

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur announced his college football commitment on Monday, and he is headed to Boca Raton.

Shedeur hyped up an announcement and revealed his decision with a graphic on social media showing a logo of the Florida Atlantic Owls.

FAU was a losing program for most of the 2010s until hiring Lane Kiffin, who took over for the 2017 season and went 11-3 twice in three seasons before leaving for Ole Miss. Former Oregon and Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, known as a dogged recruiter, has taken over and landed the big commitment.

The commitment comes less than six months after Shedeur shared on Twitter that he had been offered a scholarship by FAU.

Shedeur is set to be a senior this fall at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas. He is a four-star quarterback recruit and had offers from several top schools, like Alabama, LSU and his father’s alma mater, Florida State. Sanders has passed for 123 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions in three years, while rushing for 22 scores. He recently was seen working out with Tom Brady in Tampa.