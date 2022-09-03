Delaware coach drops funny F-bomb in postgame interview

New Delaware head coach Ryan Carty won his head coaching debut on Saturday, and he was pretty pumped about it. So pumped, in fact, that his postgame interview featured a word that you’re not supposed to say on television.

Carty dropped an F-bomb in his postgame interview with CBS Sports after the Blue Hens’ 14-7 win over Navy on Saturday. Carty made clear that he was “proud to be a f—ing Blue Hen,” though he did apologize right away for the language.

Honestly, if you’re a Delaware fan, you love the passion from Carty. CBS Sports probably would have preferred a slightly tamer interview, but this is hardly going to do anyone any harm.

Carty is actually a Delaware alum and once backed up Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Blue Hens, so his passion is understandable. The school is coming off a 5-6 season despite a history of success in the FCS, so this is a good step toward getting the program on track again.