College football team has major snafu ahead of game against Hawaii

August 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Delaware State logo

The college football season is upon us, and nothing confirms that more than what happened on Tuesday.

Delaware State is set to face Hawaii in Honolulu as one of four games on the college football schedule for Saturday. However, the Hornets had a travel issue on Tuesday.

According to the Star-Advertiser’s Stephen Tsai, Delaware State missed its scheduled 10.5-hour flight to Honolulu due to a bus snafu at JFK airport in New York.

The Hornets were working up a resolution to the matter.

Delaware State is an FCS team out of the MEAC, and they are listed as a huge underdog, with some sportsbooks having Hawaii favored by 39 points.

Though Delaware State still has plenty of time to get to Hawaii prior to Saturday, that’s not a great way to get the season kicked off.

