Details of Jalen Kitna child porn allegations released

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested on five charges related to child pornography this week, and the disturbing details of the allegations have been made public.

According to an arrest report that was obtained by TMZ, Kitna shared an image on social media platform Discord that showed an adult male having sex with a prepubescent female. Police received a tip on June 23 that a user with the account “jjkit7#8147” had uploaded the image two days prior. An investigation determined that the account belonged to Kitna.

Investigators then learned that Kitna shared another image the same day that showed a pubescent female exposing herself. Kitna allegedly shared the photos in a chat with two separate Discord users. A user who received one of the images replied and wrote, “Wait what. Dude. Are they under 18. Bruh. Nooo.”

Police executed a search warrant of Kitna’s Gainesville apartment on Wednesday and seized his phone. A search of the device revealed that he was in possession of three more images showing two nude pubescent juveniles.

Kitna was arrested and booked on five different charges. He was granted bail on Thursday. His father, NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, testified during the bail hearing.

Kitna, 19, has been suspended indefinitely by Florida. The sophomore was a highly touted recruit when he committed to the school in 2020. He saw his first game action this season, going 10/14 in four games while throwing a touchdown pass, all in garbage time of blowout wins.