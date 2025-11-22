Diego Pavia begged his coach to leave him in during blowout

The Vanderbilt Commodores had a memorable Senior Day for quarterback Diego Pavia, but he had no interest in coming out of the game in the fourth quarter despite it being a blowout.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 45-3 lead over the Kentucky Wildcats by the end of the third quarter of Saturday’s game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. With the game no longer competitive, coach Clark Lea decided to pull Pavia and the rest of his starters.

That did not sit well with Pavia, who started arguing with his coach on the sideline and trying to lobby his way back in the game. Lea could even be seen trying to tell his quarterback “no” while laughing a bit.

"Diego, no."



Clark Lea shuts down Diego Pavia going back in the game.



(via ESPN) https://t.co/do8nTxre8S pic.twitter.com/NQGo07l6UR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 22, 2025

Pavia actually got his way. Lea allowed him to go back in for Vanderbilt’s first drive of the fourth quarter, but he threw an interception on his second play of the drive and was then pulled.

One can certainly respect Pavia’s competitiveness and desire to keep playing, even though the game was no longer in doubt. His confidence might border on arrogance to some, but it is part of what makes him so successful.

Pavia went 32/38 for 469 yards in the victory, and threw four touchdown passes to go with the one interception.