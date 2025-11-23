Diego Pavia’s mom dances with football during Vandy blowout win

Diego Pavia’s mom was in a good mood during Vanderbilt’s blowout win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Pavia’s mom, Antoinette Padilla, was on hand at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. to watch her son play on Senior Day. He did not disappoint, as he threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-17 win. He even fought to stay in the game for as long as possible despite the blowout.

Padilla did not disappoint either. ESPN cameras were trained on her throughout the game, and she was spotted dancing with a football in the crowd while wearing a “Pavia for Heisman” shirt during the fourth quarter.

More insufferable than her son pic.twitter.com/jDdAdspsI2 — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) November 23, 2025

Padilla has taken advantage of her screen time all season as her son continues to put up huge numbers. She was even part of a viral storyline during the season when comedian Theo Von got to hang out with her after trying to get her to go on a date with him.

Pavia may not be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he has a good case to make it to the ceremony in New York. Presumably, he would take his mother with him for that.