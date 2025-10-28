Theo Von seen hanging out with Diego Pavia’s mom

Theo Von seems to be getting closer and closer with Vanderbilt star quarterback Diego Pavia’s mother.

Von, who lives in Nashville, has become a big fan of Vanderbilt football. The comedian and podcaster has been spotted on the sideline at Commodores home games this season, including when the team snapped a lengthy losing streak against South Carolina with a 31-7 win over the Gamecocks last month.

Von was interviewed by SEC Network sideline reporter Cole Cubelic during that game. Von told Cubelic that Pavia promised Von that Von could take the quarterback’s mom, Antoinette Padilla, on a date if Vanderbilt beat South Carolina. You can see the video here.

It is unclear if there has been an official date, but Von was seen hanging out with Padilla earlier this week. Pavia joined the “Night Cap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson via video chat, and Von and Padilla made an appearance in the background. Von put his arm around Padilla at one point.

THEO VON ACTUALLY BAGGED DIEGO PAVIA'S MOTHER AFTER THEIR BET.



😭😭😭



THERE IS NOTHING LIKE COLLEGE FOOTBALL.

pic.twitter.com/BzSKEI4RBP https://t.co/1npMVJKAtj — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 26, 2025

If anything is going on between Von and Padilla, it seems like Pavia is perfectly fine with it. We also can’t rule out the possibility that Von and Pavia are just good friends and embracing the bit, which has generated a ton of attention.

Von shared a social media post at one point that made him seem like a high schooler who is crushing on Padilla. Perhaps his persistence has paid off.