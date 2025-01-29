Dillon Gabriel goes viral for his special helmet at Senior Bowl

Dillon Gabriel is going viral for the special helmet he is wearing at the Senior Bowl.

The veteran quarterback Gabriel is participating in the Senior Bowl events this week in Mobile, Ala. Gabriel spent the first three years of college at UCF (2019-2021), the next two years at Oklahoma (2022-2023) and the 2024 season at Oregon.

Gabriel put up huge numbers during his career, including 18,722 passing yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Gabriel’s helmet has an Oregon Duck wing on the side, the OU logo on the other side, and UCF on the back.

Gabriel is representing all three schools.

Gabriel received strong reviews online Tuesday for his performance at the Senior Bowl. But he did have a pass on Wednesday that was nearly intercepted.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are often considered the top two quarterback prospects for this year’s draft class. Some of the other quarterback prospects include Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers and Seth Henigan. Fans are curious to see where Gabriel fits in.