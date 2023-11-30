DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal again

DJ Uiagalelei is up for grabs in the transfer portal once again.

Uiagalelei, who played for Oregon State this season, announced via social media on Thursday that he is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Forever a Beaver 🦫🖤!! pic.twitter.com/sEcIymKDfO — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) November 30, 2023

Uiagalelei came to Oregon State after playing three seasons at Clemson. He was a highly-touted recruit but didn’t develop as the Tigers had hoped, so he left for Corvallis.

Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 6 TDs for the Beavers, who followed up a 10-3 season in 2022 by going 8-4 this year.

Uiagalelei’s decision to leave was likely made easier for two reasons. One, Oregon State and Washington State were both left behind as the other Pac-12 schools all have exited for new conferences. Two, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has taken the Michigan State job.

In addition to considering other schools, Uiagalelei is also considering entering the NFL Draft. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.