DJ Uiagalelei, Trevor Lawrence trade classy tweets after Clemson win

D.J. Uiagalelei and Trevor Lawrence traded classy tweets after the Clemson Tigers won a tight game against Boston College on Saturday.

Lawrence was unable to play in the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Uiagalelei, who is a true freshman and Lawrence’s backup, got his first career start.

Uiagalelei went 30/41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Lawrence shared how happy he was for the team and expressed pride in Uiagalelei’s performance.

LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 31, 2020

D.J. responded sharing love right back to Lawrence and giving him credit.

My brother @Trevorlawrencee man love you bro wish you could been leading us today man!!! But I learned it all from you man thank you for always being there for me and a great example of a man to look up ‼️ https://t.co/ybuRI9KkZF — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) October 31, 2020

Lawrence is a top quarterback in the country, so there were some questions about how Clemson would look without him. Uiagalelei proved that the Tigers are still in very good hands even without their star quarterback.

Getting some experience is helpful too since D.J. is expected to start next week in Clemson’s game against Notre Dame too.