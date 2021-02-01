Dylan McCaffrey to transfer to Northern Colorado to play for dad Ed

Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has settled on his transfer destination, and he’ll be playing for someone he knows quite well.

McCaffrey announced Sunday he will transfer to Northern Colorado, where his father Ed serves as head coach.

Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!! pic.twitter.com/WqHEMrb1U7 — Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) January 31, 2021

McCaffrey’s brother Christian was among those congratulating Dylan on the decision.

Gunna be a hell of a story! So proud of you bro! @dcaf20 https://t.co/lLSY58fERc — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) February 1, 2021

Dylan was a four-star quarterback who was heavily recruited by the likes of LSU and Penn State before ultimately landing at Michigan. He opted to transfer in September after losing out on the starting quarterback job to Joe Milton. McCaffrey has two years of eligibility remaining and, as a graduate transfer, will be able to play immediately.

The Northern Colorado Bears play in the Big Sky Conference at FCS level. They did not play a season in 2020, so 2021 will mark Ed McCaffrey’s first year in charge of the program on the field. They went 2-10 in 2019 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, so perhaps Dylan and his pedigree will mark a major turnaround for them.

Photo: Maize & Blue Nation/Flickr via CC-by-SA 2.0