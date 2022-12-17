No. 1 recruit decommits from Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a recruiting blow Saturday after losing the commitment of the top recruit in the 2024 class.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Buckeyes in May, decommitted from the school on Saturday. Raiola is named as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class by all major recruiting media services, and had chosen the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama and USC.

Raiola’s father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, told Tom VanHaaren of ESPN that no new commitments are planned for the time being and the family plans to take time off from the recruitment process over the holidays.

Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior this season.

Losing the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class will certainly sting for Ohio State. There is some solace, however, as they landed the No. 2 prospect in the class earlier this week.