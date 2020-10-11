Ed Orgeron backs Bo Pelini after ugly defensive performance

Ed Orgeron backed Bo Pelini even after LSU’s defense had its second poor performance of the season.

LSU dropped to 1-2 after losing at home 45-41 to Missouri in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game. Missouri racked up 586 yards on offense and won despite losing three fumbles.

A lot of criticism was directed at Pelini, the first-year defensive coordinator, following the defeat. Orgeron says he still believes in the former Nebraska head coach, though he says they need to be better.

Ed Orgeron: "I love Bo. I think Bo's going to be a great defensive coordinator … But we have to coach better." #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 10, 2020

Ed Orgeron : "It was all on the defense. We have to get it fixed." #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 10, 2020

This is the second time in three games that LSU’s defense surrendered over 40 points. They gave up 44 at home in a loss to Mississippi State in their first game.

Pelini was hired to replace Dave Aranda, who became Baylor’s head coach. This is Pelini’s second stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator, but it’s not off to a great start. Pelini’s task does not get any easier next week when the team visits Florida.