Ed Orgeron shares some big news

Ed Orgeron shared some big news via his Twitter account on Saturday night.

The former LSU head coach revealed that he got engaged to his girlfriend, who is now his fiancee.

Had a great night with my fiancé, Brandy Nicole! pic.twitter.com/9oSI6CnV1p — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 7, 2023

Orgeron was wearing a tuxedo in the photos he shared, while his fiancee Brandy was wearing a gown. One of the photos showed off her massive engagement ring.

Orgeron filed for a divorce from his previous wife in April 2020. The two had been married for 23 years. Just a few years later, Coach O has already found a new future wife for what would be his third marriage.

Orgeron is 61 and coached LSU from 2016-2021. He led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season that culminated in a national championship win.