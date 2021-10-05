Ed Orgeron in danger of losing job at LSU?

Less than two years after leading LSU to a championship, Ed Orgeron’s seat appears to be growing hotter by the day.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic took a look at various college football coaches under pressure to keep their jobs, and Orgeron is one of them. The LSU head coach is apparently under growing scrutiny, and there is no guarantee he keeps his job for 2022.

One major factor, according to Feldman, is athletic director Scott Woodward. Woodward joined LSU in 2019, and was not responsible for hiring Orgeron. Industry sources believe Woodward and other LSU brass are eager to make a coaching change and have been for a while. Woodward also has a history of flashy, big-name hires, as he was responsible for bringing Chris Petersen to Washington and Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M.

Orgeron is also a victim of LSU’s high expectations. The Tigers are 8-7 since winning the national title, and are coming off a worrying loss to Auburn. With the likes of Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Alabama still to come on the schedule, it’s an open question whether Orgeron can post a good enough record to assure himself of a job next season.

The LSU coach has made some bad staff moves and hasn’t exactly defended them well. Some of his other remarks backfired on him spectacularly, too. Orgeron will always be beloved for his role in LSU’s championship, but if things don’t turn around, he might not have a chance to win another.