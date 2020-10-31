Ed Orgeron has an intense new fitness regime

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has some extra time on his hands these days, and he’s found a pretty constructive way to use it.

Orgeron told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that his new pastime is weekend running. Not just a little bit, either — we’re talking two hours a day three days a week.

“During the COVID, we had a lot of time off — and I’m single now so I have a lot of time,” Orgeron said, via TMZ Sports. “So I decided to start running 2 hours a day on the weekends — 2 hours on Friday, 2 hours on Saturday, 2 hours on Sunday … in the sun at 12 o’clock.”

Orgeron said he’s lost 25 pounds as a result. He also said running gives him “clarity” and he comes up with ideas for work and recruiting while doing it. And yes, he knows he’s not the fastest, but he doesn’t care.

“It’s a slow man’s run. I’ve been ridiculed for that,” Orgeron admitted. “But, you know what I told ’em? When you’re 59, you run like you walk!”

Orgeron’s got a point. He’s clearly happy and healthy, so who can judge? The guy’s been making the most of his free time lately, and it seems to be doing him good.