Report: Former national champion coach has interest in Northwestern job

If the Northwestern Wildcats are looking to hire an experienced coach after firing Pat Fitzgerald, they reportedly have interest from a big name.

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron would have interest in the Northwestern job, according to Bradley Locker of Inside NU. However, Orgeron has not yet been contacted by the school.

Northwestern defensive coordinator David Braun is currently operating as the team’s acting head coach. The program is said to be searching for an interim coach to handle duties for the 2023 season. Whether Orgeron would be open to that sort of arrangement is unclear.

Orgeron has not coached since being fired by LSU in 2021. He has largely kept a low profile since then. In 2019, he led the Tigers to a national championship and was a hugely popular figure, though things went very wrong in his last two seasons at the school.

Northwestern is charting a path forward after firing Pat Fitzgerald over allegations of hazing within the football program. Fitzgerald had coached the team since 2006.