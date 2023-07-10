Northwestern makes big decision about Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern has changed its mind regarding Pat Fitzgerald.

After initially suspending the coach two weeks following allegations of hazing within the football program, the university changed course.

The school on Monday fired Fitzgerald. He had been the school’s head football coach since 2006.

Fitzgerald came under fire after the Northwestern student newspaper on Saturday published allegations from a whistleblower. The same whistleblower last year sent an anonymous email accusing the football team of fostering a culture of hazing. After receiving the email, Northwestern immediately hired an outside investigator to look into the allegations.

The investigation concluded that hazing did occur within the football program. However, there were questions about whether Fitzgerald or other coaches knew of the hazing. Some changes were implemented within the program in addition to the two-week suspension for the head coach.

But after the allegations were publicized by the student newspaper over the weekend, the school president decided to look back into matters.

Things came to a head Monday with Fitzgerald being fired, the same day another player accused the program of fostering a culture that allowed racism.

Though Fitzgerald was fired and faced accusations, plenty of his current and former players, as well as former staff members, came to his defense and rallied around him.

Hi Twitter, I’m Eduardo Soto and I worked at Northwestern Football for 5 years from 2016-2021. I wrote this letter to President Schill and AD Gragg this morning. pic.twitter.com/KCRRrObgov — Eddie (@EduardoES97) July 10, 2023

One player even said that the whistleblower was out to personally get Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald starred at Northwestern as a linebacker from 1993-1996 and then returned to the program as a position coach in 2001. He became their head coach in 2006 and went 110-101, including five bowl game wins. Fitzgerald led the program to two Big Ten West titles.