Saturday, October 10, 2020

Ed Orgeron roasted for preseason defense comments as LSU struggles

October 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

The LSU Tigers found themselves struggling against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, and it reminded a lot of people about a preseason quote that has not aged well.

Coach Ed Orgeron said in September that this year’s LSU team was “so much better on defense right now” than they were at any point in 2019. Those comments looked to be aging poorly when Missouri put up 24 first half points on Saturday, battling LSU to a tie at the half.

Let’s just say a lot of people were quick to call back Orgeron’s quote.

Coach O kind of set himself up for this one. LSU’s defense is talented, but that was a national championship team.

Orgeron is used to proving people wrong. After all, he wasn’t even expected to last at LSU a couple years back. He’s got a fresh set of doubters now, and he has to get his defense to shape up.

