Ed Orgeron talked some trash to UCLA fan in ‘sissy blue shirt’

September 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ed Orgeron had some great trash talk for a UCLA fan ahead of Saturday’s game.

Orgeron was walking with security down the tunnel at the Rose Bowl as he made his way into the stadium in Pasadena, Calif. A fan called out to him and had some words for the LSU coach.

Not one to back down, Orgeron came right back at the fan.

“Bring your a– on in your sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron responded, giving a laugh.

You have to love that. College football just wasn’t the same without the fans.

It’s really hard to believe after watching this video that Orgeron actually made this comment in March.

