Ed Orgeron spotted around 1 NFL team

Ed Orgeron is going back to his roots a little bit this week.

The former LSU head coach Orgeron was spotted this week at Seattle Seahawks practice. Orgeron even made his way onto the team’s official Twitter page.

Coach @Coach_EdOrgeron would like to tell you all… pic.twitter.com/UlSmn0TXdG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 8, 2023

Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson of ESPN reported that Orgeron was just attending as a guest of Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. The two have history — Orgeron coached as an assistant at USC from 1998 to 2004 (the first three years of which came under Paul Hackett and the last three of which came under Carroll).

The 61-year-old Orgeron has not coached at all since being let go by LSU in 2021. But he has had some exciting things happen to him recently and is still keeping close to the game of football too.