Eddie George responds to the viral Ed Reed HBCU video

Eddie George shared his response this week to the viral video from Ed Reed, a fellow former NFL star who has become a head football coach at a historically black college.

Reed issued an apology late Sunday night for criticizing Bethune-Cookman for having a trashy campus and broken mentalities among the people in charge. Reed accepted the Bethune-Cookman head football coach job in December. he shared his criticism in an Instagram Live video oo Saturday, while noting that he still did not officially have a contract with the school.

On Monday, George was asked for his response to the Reed video during an interview with the “Rise & Grind” show. George has coached at Tennessee State the last two seasons.

“It’s frustrating. He didn’t understand exactly what he was getting himself into,” George said of Reed. “When you get under the hood and you really see what’s going on, and you do see the mold in the apartments and you see the mold in the dorm rooms, and you see the facilities. The locker room is not the best. It’s not clean. It’s all of those things. But guess what? That’s why you’re there.

“I choose to do it through action. I choose to do it through, ‘hey, let me roll up my sleeves and get in front of these people. Corporations, the president, the politicians,'” George said. “It’s not a place where you can take great pride in, because there’s no plan to move it forward.”

George, 49, was a star running back for Ohio State and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995. He became a 4-time Pro Bowl running back for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans. He has gone 9-13 over the last two seasons.