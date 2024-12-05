Son of Hall of Fame QB enters transfer portal again

EJ Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, is entering the transfer portal once again.

EJ spent his first two seasons (2022-2023) as the quarterback at Temple. He transferred last offseason to Rice, where he served as their quarterback this season.

Now EJ will be leaving once again.

EJ shared a message to his X profile in which he announced he would be leaving the Owls. EJ cited changes in the “scheme and philosophy” with the Owls as his reason for leaving.

Warner will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rice was 4-8 this season and went 2-6 under coach Mike Bloomgren, who was fired at the end of October. The firing of Bloomgren likely explains the scheme and philosophy change Warner cited.

EJ went 272/439 (62.0 percent) for 2,710 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

In 32 career games, Warner has passed for 8,814 yards, 58 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also has 1 rushing touchdown.