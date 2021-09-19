Report: Eric Bieniemy open to USC job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made it clear this week that he is focused on his current job, but that does not mean he has completely ruled out the one he has been linked to.

Bieniemy is believed to be someone USC will target after the school fired Clay Helton as head coach. The 52-year-old said on Thursday that he is solely focused on coaching the Chiefs. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by sources close to Bieniemy that the Southern California native is open to coaching at USC.

Timing could be a significant obstacle, as USC wants to have a new head coach in place by Thanksgiving. That would allow the new coach to get enough of a jump on recruiting. Bieniemy may have to leave the Chiefs at some point to interview with USC.

Bieniemy has been mentioned as an NFL head coaching candidate during the past two hiring cycles. He said this past offseason that he is disappointed he has not landed one of those positions. If Bieniemy does decide that coaching at the college level interests him, the USC job should have a lot of appeal.